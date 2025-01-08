Dacoit gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Police busted a dacoit gang involved in looting pizza delivery boys here on Wednesday.

The members of the gang were identified as Falak Sher, Mehrab and Rashi.

According to police sources, the accused were involved in a number of robbery cases during the last few weeks.

Police recovered cell phones, cash, pizza boxes, illicit weapons etc from their possession.

Two members of the gang are still at large.