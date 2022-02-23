UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, 2 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 61,000, 17 mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police conducted a raid and arrested Irfan and Tahir, two dacoit gang members and recovered cash Rs 61,000, 17 mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema lauded endeavour of Rawat Police team for netting the accused.

