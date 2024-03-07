Dacoit Gang Busted, 2 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from them, here on Thursday.
Police spokesperson said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team of Phularwan police station conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Mazhar and his accomplice Saleem.
The police team recovered looted items worth of Rs 350,000 including a battery, mobile-phone and a motorcycle.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars
Dacoit held after shootout
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
Academics talk on integrating sustainability into higher education at SMIU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries5 minutes ago
-
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars5 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held after shootout5 minutes ago
-
Traders asked to inform about their stocks15 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects16 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds facebook katchery for facilitation of consumers35 minutes ago
-
Mandviwalla urges political parties to uphold dignity of Senate35 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed35 minutes ago
-
Local holiday observed on Fifth Thursday of Mela Channan Peer35 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests suspects in Inspector Waqil Khan murder case35 minutes ago