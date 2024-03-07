Dacoit gang busted, 2 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from them, here on Thursday.

Police spokesperson said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team of Phularwan police station conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Mazhar and his accomplice Saleem.

The police team recovered looted items worth of Rs 350,000 including a battery, mobile-phone and a motorcycle.

Further investigation was underway.