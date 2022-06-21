Dacoit gang busted: 3 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The district police busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including ring leader and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday, Bhagtanwala police team conducted raids in various localities and arrested ring leader Habibullah and his two accomplices Waheed and Yasir,besides recovering looted items worth Rs 888,000 and two pistols of 30-bore from them.