Dacoit Gang Busted, 4 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:56 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday, a police team, led by Station House Officer Phularwan Shahid Nawaz, conducted raids in various localities and arrested alleged gangsters -- Muhammad Safdar, Asadullah, Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Ahsan.

Police also recovered looted items worth Rs 2.4 million and two pistols of 30-bore from them.

