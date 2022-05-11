Dacoit gang busted, 4 arrested

The district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday, a police team, led by Station House Officer Phularwan Shahid Nawaz, conducted raids in various localities and arrested alleged gangsters -- Muhammad Safdar, Asadullah, Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Ahsan.

Police also recovered looted items worth Rs 2.4 million and two pistols of 30-bore from them.