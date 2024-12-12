Dacoit Gang Busted, 4 Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The anti-vehicle lifting squad busted a dacoit gang by arresting its four active members including the ring leader and recovered 10 motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that the squad, on a tip-off, conducted raids and arrested four dacoits of a gang including ring leader Kashif alias Kashi, Ahmad Ali, Abbas and Tanveer who were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and vehicle snatching.
The police recovered 10 snatched motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
