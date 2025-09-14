Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, 6 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Balochni police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members and recovering six motorcycles and other items from them.

A police spokesman said that SHO Inspector Ejaz Ahmad conducted raids and arrested three active members of a gang including ring leader Ali Sher and his accomplices Muhammad Sadiq and Iqbal, who were wanted to the police in 13 cases.

The police also recovered Rs 500,000 in cash, illegal weapons and other items worth Rs 1.3 million from the accused possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

