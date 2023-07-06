Dacoit gang busted, arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have busted a gang, namely Kabeer alias Kabeera gang, involved in dacoity and theft and arrested its two members including ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Cantt police station, along with a police team, traced the accused and arrested them.

During interrogation, cash Rs 150,000, two motorcycles, six mobile phones and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.