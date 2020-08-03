UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted; Five Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Dacoit gang busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :New Town police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Pathan Khan gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash, stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, New Town Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net five criminals namely Safdar Khan, Pathan Khan, Ahad Ahmed, Dad Dasti and Wali Sher who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered four motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.