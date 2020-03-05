Dacoit gang busted; five arrested in Rawalpindi

The police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Mursad gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments and weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Mursad gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar, Zia ud Din Ahmed constituted a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Jatli Police Station. The team after hectic efforts managed to net five criminals who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crime cases.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile and other crimes in different areas of the city.

The police also recovered cash and weapons from their possession.

He said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned the task to Superintendent Police Saddar to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling is being maintained in the area.

A case has been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.