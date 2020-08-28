UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted, Four Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:42 PM

Dacoit gang busted, four apprehended

City police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Jimmy gang and arrested its four members besides recovered looted amount of Rs. 607700, weapons and ammunition from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :City police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Jimmy gang and arrested its four members besides recovered looted amount of Rs. 607700, weapons and ammunition from them.

According to a Police spokesman, Acting on a tip off, a team under the supervision of SHO Wah Cantt raided and managed to arrest its four member including the ring leader Adeel Akhter alias Jimmy, Shahbaz, Siddique Haider and Tariq Mehmood.

The arrested gang members confessed to have committed a number of dacoities, robberies and other crimes in different areas of the district.

Three accused of the gang Nazir, Jibran Ali and Ijaz were already in police custody, spokesman added.

