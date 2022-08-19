UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted; Four Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Dacoit gang busted; four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering 22 tola gold ornament, Rs 1.1 million cash, laptop, two smart watches, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police arrested Bilal Afghani, ring leader, Taj alias cartoon, Nisar alias Naswari and Wali alias Mousa who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Westridge Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

21 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

29 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

1 hour ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.