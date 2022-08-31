Dacoit gang busted; four arrested

In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering Rs 60,000, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering Rs 60,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested four accused namely Hamza, Abdul Salam, Salman and Azizullah who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.