Dacoit Gang Busted; Four Arrested

Published September 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Dacoit gang busted; four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering Rs 180,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Sher Dil, Sabaz Ali, Dildar and Farhan who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

