Dacoit Gang Busted; Four Gangsters Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:24 PM

Dacoit gang busted; four gangsters arrested

Okara Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a dacoit-gang and arrested its four members

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Okara Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a dacoit-gang and arrested its four members.

Police arrested four gangsters of 'Chuha' gang including its ringleader Abbas Ali alias 'Chuha', Asif, Nasir and Aashiq. The accused were wanted to police in nine robberies.

Police also recovered illegal weapons and cash from their possession.

Further investigation was underway

