Dacoit Gang Busted, Four Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Dacoit gang busted, four held

Bohar Gate police busted a gang of dacoits with the arrest of four criminals yielding recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 1 million besides weapons here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Bohar Gate police busted a gang of dacoits with the arrest of four criminals yielding recovery of looted valuables worth over Rs 1 million besides weapons here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoities, the police under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police busted the notorious Dilawar Gang and arrested four members of the gang members including the ring leader Dilawar Hussain, Toqeer, Ahmed Raza and Khizar Hayaat.

The police recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs one million including four motorcycles, Rs 500,000 in cash and weapons. The arrests helped police trace 15 cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.

