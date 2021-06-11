Dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and cell phone from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and cell phone from their possession.

Police said here Friday that Millat town police conducted raid at the hideout of the criminals in street no 3, Nishatabad and arrested Ali Raza, Umar Farooq of 68-JB and Ghulam Akbar of Jhang and recovered cash, cell phones, gold ornaments and motorbike.

The outlaws were involved in a number of dacoity and street robbery cases.