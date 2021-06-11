UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:21 PM

Dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and cell phone from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and cell phone from their possession.

Police said here Friday that Millat town police conducted raid at the hideout of the criminals in street no 3, Nishatabad and arrested Ali Raza, Umar Farooq of 68-JB and Ghulam Akbar of Jhang and recovered cash, cell phones, gold ornaments and motorbike.

The outlaws were involved in a number of dacoity and street robbery cases.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Jhang Criminals Gold From

Recent Stories

Federal Budget 2021-22 will be presented today

19 minutes ago

Muslim man arrested for taking bovines to Kashmir

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfills promise to expa ..

2 minutes ago

China Releases Mars Images Taken by Zhurong Rover ..

24 minutes ago

Budget to improve living standard of working class ..

25 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.