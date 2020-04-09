UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:56 PM

Dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

Millat Town police busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its five members and recovered weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Millat Town police busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its five members and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that the team conducted raid in mohallah Shamsabad late night and arrested five dacoits including Inamul Haq alias Chan,Khawar, Gulfan alias Munnan, Waqar residents of Shamsabad and Abdul Rehman alias Usman r/o Rehman abad, while their sixth accomplice Ehsanul Haq managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered illegal weapons from the possession.

The outlaws were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases, while special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him on priority, spokesman added.

