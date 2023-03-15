Dacoit gang busted in Faislabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :CIA police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its 3 active members and recovered 72 mobile phones, illegal weapons and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that CIA Iqbal Division police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeed in nabbing three active members of a notorious dacoit gang.

The police recovered illegal weapons, 72 mobile phones and cash of Rs.1.1 million from their possession.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.