Dacoit gang busted in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Kaleke police claimed to have busted a dacoit-gang and arrested its three members including its ringleader.

According to police, the gang was involved in a large number of heinous crimes. The police also recovered cash, household articles, bikes, illegal weapons worth million of rupees from the possession of the gangsters.

Moreover, the same police arrested proclaimed offenders - Anwar, Ilyas, Nasir, Yasin, Waqas, Faisal, Nawazish, Shoaib Ali, Husnain, Tabish, Asif, Sajjad, Zain, Khalid, Shahzada Musarat, Ghazanfar, Mujahid, Nasir, Muhammad Ameer, Ahmad Ali, Nasir Ali and Zaman, who were wanted by police in robbery, attempt to murder, bike-snatching, cattle-lifting and stealing electricity transformer incidents.

The police have recovered articles worth million of rupees from them.