UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted In Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:09 PM

Dacoit gang busted in Hafizabad

Kaleke police claimed to have busted a dacoit-gang and arrested its three members including its ringleader

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Kaleke police claimed to have busted a dacoit-gang and arrested its three members including its ringleader.

According to police, the gang was involved in a large number of heinous crimes. The police also recovered cash, household articles, bikes, illegal weapons worth million of rupees from the possession of the gangsters.

Moreover, the same police arrested proclaimed offenders - Anwar, Ilyas, Nasir, Yasin, Waqas, Faisal, Nawazish, Shoaib Ali, Husnain, Tabish, Asif, Sajjad, Zain, Khalid, Shahzada Musarat, Ghazanfar, Mujahid, Nasir, Muhammad Ameer, Ahmad Ali, Nasir Ali and Zaman, who were wanted by police in robbery, attempt to murder, bike-snatching, cattle-lifting and stealing electricity transformer incidents.

The police have recovered articles worth million of rupees from them.

Related Topics

Murder Police Electricity Robbery Nasir Same From Million

Recent Stories

SEHA continues administering all doses of Pfizer-B ..

2 hours ago

Luxembourg gifts its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion to U ..

2 hours ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises ‘Co ..

2 hours ago

Scottish Scientists Successfully Test New Safe Dru ..

41 seconds ago

Govt spending allocated developmental funds to com ..

42 seconds ago

Chinese ambassador calls on Chairman NEPRA

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.