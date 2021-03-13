Dacoit gang busted in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Koral Police have busted four members' dacoit gang and recovered valuables, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release issued on Saturday, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had assigned task to all zonal officers to ensure the arrest of dacoits and street criminals.

Following these directions, SP (Rural-zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Ulfat Arif including SHO Koral police station Inspector Shams-Ul-Akber along with other officials which successfully arrested four members of a dacoit gang.

They were identified as Azmat Khan, Zahoor Khan, Baber Shah and Saif Ali.

The police also recovered two motorbikes, 17 snatched mobile phone, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people at gunpoint in various areas of the city.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

SSP (Operations)appreciated the performance of Koral police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.