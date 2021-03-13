UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:05 PM

Dacoit gang busted in Islamabad

The Koral Police have busted four members' dacoit gang and recovered valuables, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Koral Police have busted four members' dacoit gang and recovered valuables, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release issued on Saturday, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had assigned task to all zonal officers to ensure the arrest of dacoits and street criminals.

Following these directions, SP (Rural-zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Ulfat Arif including SHO Koral police station Inspector Shams-Ul-Akber along with other officials which successfully arrested four members of a dacoit gang.

They were identified as Azmat Khan, Zahoor Khan, Baber Shah and Saif Ali.

The police also recovered two motorbikes, 17 snatched mobile phone, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people at gunpoint in various areas of the city.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

SSP (Operations)appreciated the performance of Koral police team and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals All From

Recent Stories

MBRU, DHA and Breathonix undertake research on rap ..

6 minutes ago

Today's warfare successful accomplishment depends ..

52 seconds ago

Football: English Premier League table

55 seconds ago

Good news for mobile users as govt announces tax r ..

32 minutes ago

Love, peace hallmarks of Punjab culture: Chief Min ..

9 minutes ago

Opposition's seven votes "beauty of democracy" boo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.