Dacoit gang busted in Sargodha

Police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables and weapons from them

Police said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, a team of Miani police station, headed by Sub-Inspector Nadeem Iqbal, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Ahtesham-ul-Haq and his other two accomplices Adnan Ali and Arshad.

The arrested accused were wanted by the police in seven cases of robbery.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs 241,500 and two pistols of 30-bore from them.

Police are investigating.