UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Dacoit gang busted in Sargodha

Police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables and weapons from them.

Police said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, a team of Miani police station, headed by Sub-Inspector Nadeem Iqbal, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Ahtesham-ul-Haq and his other two accomplices Adnan Ali and Arshad.

The arrested accused were wanted by the police in seven cases of robbery.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs 241,500 and two pistols of 30-bore from them.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till ..

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till end of January: Reports

26 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of la ..

PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of law in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspec ..

CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspects fleeing scene

58 minutes ago
 12 dead, 1010 injured in road accidents

12 dead, 1010 injured in road accidents

45 seconds ago
 People throng President House

People throng President House

46 seconds ago
 CPO lauds policemen "good show" on eve of New Year ..

CPO lauds policemen "good show" on eve of New Year Night

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.