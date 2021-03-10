dacoit gang busted in Sialkot

Sialkot police busted three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted items from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sialkot police busted three members of notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted items from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the Saddar Pasrur police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Noora' gang and recovered two motorcycles,nine mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 152,000, illegal weapons and a number of bullets from their possession.

The accused were identified as-- Noor Hussain alias Noora, Hamid and Kashif.

Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in number of dacoity and robbery cases.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway.

app/ir