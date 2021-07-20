UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:46 PM

District police arrested two members of dacoit gang and recovered cash,illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that Rangpura police team raided and arrested the accused gang members-- Zain Sultan alias Zainu and Muhammad Ahad Riaz.

Police said on Tuesday that Rangpura police team raided and arrested the accused gang members-- Zain Sultan alias Zainu and Muhammad Ahad Riaz.

The team recovered cash amounting to Rs 200,000, mobile phones, two pistols and several bullets from them.

The accused were wanted by police in 7 cases of dacoity and robbery,said police.

Separate cases were registered, while further investigation was underway.

