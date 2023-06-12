UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

District police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including ring leader

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :District police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including ring leader.

According to police spokesperson, on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Headmarala along with police team by using professional skills and modern technology traced out three accused of 'Kaka Gang', involved in dacoity and theft and arrested them.

During interrogation 11 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of accused.

Police said that the accused were wanted by police in 30 different cases of�theft and dacoity.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Further investigation was underway.

