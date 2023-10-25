Dacoit gang busted in Taxila, looted booty worth Rs 0.3 million recovered

The Taxila Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three active members, recovering looted booty worth Rs 0.3 million from their possession

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The Taxila Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three active members, recovering looted booty worth Rs 0.3 million from their possession.

According to spokespersons of police, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the gang's hideout and arrested Habib Shah, Sher Khan, and Gohar Khan.

The police recovered three motorcycles, one motorcycle rickshaw, snatched cash, and cell phones from the accused.

During preliminary interrogation, the gang confessed to their involvement in a number of snatching and theft incidents in the area. The accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation is underway.

