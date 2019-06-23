Dacoit gang busted, looted cash recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::The Civil Lines police busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted cash and weapons from them, here on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested gangsters, belonging to Rustam gang, were identified as Rashid Lohar and Arshad Dogar, both residents of Bhuttapur area.

Police recovered Rs 75,000 in cash and weapons from the gangsters. Police said raids were being conducted to arrested other members of the gang including ring-leader Rustam, Younis, Waseem, Fahad Lohar, Parvez and Kalu.