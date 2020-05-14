UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Cash Recovered

Thu 14th May 2020

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash recovered

Police have busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Police have busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police sources, taking action on rising incidents of dacoity, District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas formed a special team under the supervision of DSP City Circle Azmat Ullah Khan to arrest the criminals involved in such kind of activities.

The police team busted the notorious Altaf alias Taari gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Altaf alias Taari.

Police team have recovered cash Rs 550,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police sources said that the criminals have confessed more than 15 cases across the district and more recoveries were expected from the criminals.

