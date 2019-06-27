UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Cash, Valuables Recovered In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recovered in Multan

Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables, cash and weapons from their possession, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables, cash and weapons from their possession, here on Thursday.

Holding a press conference at Muzaffarabad police station here, DSP Muzaffarabad circle Haider Hussain said a special police team busted the notorious Arif gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader, Muhammad son of Zawar Hussain, Muhammad Saleem son of Zaffar Iqbal and Sohail son Muhammad Iqbal.

The police team recovered Rs 250,000 in cash, mobile-phones and weapons from the gangsters. The criminals confessed to committing 11 robberies.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Muzaffarabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

24 seconds ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

26 seconds ago

Meeting for industrial estate to be held on July 2 ..

28 seconds ago

Around 500 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive in city

30 seconds ago

Rangers beat competition to Charlton's Aribo

10 minutes ago

North Korean Foreign Ministry Says US Running Out ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.