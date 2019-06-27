Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recovered in Multan

Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables, cash and weapons from their possession, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables, cash and weapons from their possession, here on Thursday.

Holding a press conference at Muzaffarabad police station here, DSP Muzaffarabad circle Haider Hussain said a special police team busted the notorious Arif gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader, Muhammad son of Zawar Hussain, Muhammad Saleem son of Zaffar Iqbal and Sohail son Muhammad Iqbal.

The police team recovered Rs 250,000 in cash, mobile-phones and weapons from the gangsters. The criminals confessed to committing 11 robberies.