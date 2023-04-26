UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Items Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested four active members of a dacoit gang and also recovered Rs. one million cash looted and illegal weapons from their possession on Wednesday.

According to the details, Kacha Khooh police raided and arrested four members of a dacoit gang identified as Adeel, Tanzeem, Osman and Ali Abbas, a resident of Faisalabad.

The police team has also recovered Rs one million cash looted during various dacoity bids and six pistols from them.

DPO hailed the performance of the police team and assured that strict action against anti-social elements would continue unabated.

