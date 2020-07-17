UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Items Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested dacoit gang and recovered looted items worth Rs 850, 000 from their possession.

According to police, Khangarh police led by SHO Inspector Javed Akhtar raided and arrested dacoit gang involved in dacoity, motorcycles lifting and other crimes.

Police have also recovered cash Rs 430,000, mobile phone, gold ornaments,, two motorcycles, clothes and other goods from their possession and handed over to owners.

SHO Javed Akhtar said that they will continue efforts to clean the Khangarh area from crime led by DPO Nadeem Abbas.

