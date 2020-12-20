UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Money Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Dacoit gang busted, looted money recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police conducted raid and arrested five members of dacoit gang and also recovered looted money from their possession.

Seetpur police team led by SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari raided and nabbed a five members dacoit gang involved in dacoity and other crimes.

The dacoits included Jamshaid Mandoos, Khizar Mandoos, Rajab Arain, Mashooq Chandia and Iqbal.

The police have also recovered illegal weapons which they used in dacoity bids two automatic riffles, three pistols and Rs 120,000 cash looted from citizens.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the police team.

APP /kmr-sak1010 hrs

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

9 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

10 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.