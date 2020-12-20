Dacoit gang busted, looted money recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police conducted raid and arrested five members of dacoit gang and also recovered looted money from their possession.

Seetpur police team led by SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari raided and nabbed a five members dacoit gang involved in dacoity and other crimes.

The dacoits included Jamshaid Mandoos, Khizar Mandoos, Rajab Arain, Mashooq Chandia and Iqbal.

The police have also recovered illegal weapons which they used in dacoity bids two automatic riffles, three pistols and Rs 120,000 cash looted from citizens.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the police team.

