Dacoit gang busted, looted motorcycles recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Police have busted a dacoit gang involved in snatching motorcycles from citizens at gun point here on Friday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Raza, the Jatoi police under the supervision of SDPO Nassarullah Khan Babar launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police busted a five member dacoit gang and arrested notorious dacoits Fayyaz Waran, Zahid, Bilal, Babar and Ghaffar.

Police have recovered eight looted motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Zahid Khan Laghari said that crackdown against criminals would continue under the directives of DPO Hassan Raza of making Jatoi a crime free area.

He said that the criminals have confessed various crimes and more recoveries were expected from them.