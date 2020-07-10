Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables of worth Rs 3.2m recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested six criminals including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas, a special police team led by DSP Sadar circle Asghar Khan was deputed to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery.

The police team busted the notorious Luqmani dacoit gang and arrested the ring leader Rana Luqman along with his accomplices Rana Qadeer, Muhammad Asghar, Aman Ullah, Kashif alias Gagha and Rana Awais.

The police team recovered looted valuables worth Rs 3.2 million including Rs 1.5 million in cash, three motorcycles, cattle heads and weapons from their possession.

SHO Rohilanwali Inspector Irfan Iftekhar told journalists that more recoveries were expected from these criminals as they were wanted in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.