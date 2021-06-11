Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

The local Police in Multan on Friday busted a notorious gang of robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Police in Multan on Friday busted a notorious gang of robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown.

The police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Bahauddin Zakariya launched a crackdown against criminals to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery.

The police team busted notorious Hashim alias Hashma gang and arrested five members including the ring leader Hashim, Sadaqat, Farooq, Bilal and Asif.

Police have also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 385,000 including two motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

The criminals have confessed nine dacoity and robbery cases and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources said.