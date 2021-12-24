Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sadar Mian Channu police busted notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown conducted here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Sadar Mian Channu police busted notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown conducted here on Friday.

As per directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching cash and motorcycle from the citizens at gun point.

The police team busted notorious Mazhari gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Mazhar alias Mazhari.

Police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 100,000, two motorcycles, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed more than 12 cases of dacoity and robberies, however, further investigations were underway, police sources said.