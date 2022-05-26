UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police busted a gang of dacoits and arrest three of its members including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Police busted a gang of dacoits and arrest three of its members including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation on Thursday.

According to the police sources, notorious Sajadi Gang was involved in snatching mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint within the premises of Sadar Police Station and suburban areas. The police team busted the dacoit gang and arrested the ring leader Sajad alias Sajadi along with his two accomplices Nadir Shah and Abdul Razzak.

Police recovered looted valuables including cash worth Rs 200,000, a motorcycle, an auto-rickshaw, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

"The alleged criminals have confessed their involvement in more than a dozen cases and more recoveries are expected from them," the sources added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas lauded the efforts of the police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Mehr Akhlaq Langra and said that protection of lives and properties of the people was top priority of police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line lo ..

MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line losses

35 seconds ago
 Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly ..

Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly By 2035 Unchanged - Official

36 seconds ago
 US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Governmen ..

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Government to Summit of Americas - Offi ..

38 seconds ago
 Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Hol ..

Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Holders of Public Debt - Siluanov

39 seconds ago
 DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat ag ..

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat against Japan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.