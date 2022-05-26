Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Police busted a gang of dacoits and arrest three of its members including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation on Thursday.

According to the police sources, notorious Sajadi Gang was involved in snatching mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint within the premises of Sadar Police Station and suburban areas. The police team busted the dacoit gang and arrested the ring leader Sajad alias Sajadi along with his two accomplices Nadir Shah and Abdul Razzak.

Police recovered looted valuables including cash worth Rs 200,000, a motorcycle, an auto-rickshaw, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

"The alleged criminals have confessed their involvement in more than a dozen cases and more recoveries are expected from them," the sources added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas lauded the efforts of the police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Mehr Akhlaq Langra and said that protection of lives and properties of the people was top priority of police.