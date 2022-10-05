UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in the district, the District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai directed officers concerned to launch a special operation against the criminals. The police team of Sara-e-Sadhu police station launched the operation and busted the notorious Maju gang. The police have arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Qaswar alias Maju, Ismail alias Sajjad and Irfan alias Fani.

The arrested criminals were also the proclaimed offenders of category A and wanted to police in various other cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and others.

The police have also recovered three looted motorcycles, 2.100 kg Hashish and weapons from their possession, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

The DPO Jalil Imran Ghalzai lauded the police team and urged them to continue strict action against criminals in order to make Khanewal a crime free district. He said that protection of public lives and properties was the top priority of the police, adding that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

