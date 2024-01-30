Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police have busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables during a special operation launched here Tuesday.

Taking action on the riding incidents of dacoities in the area, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Rana Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminal.

The police team of Qutabpur Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Faizan Ali Raza busted the notorious Ahmed gang and arrested the ring leader Ahmed.

The police have recovered looted valuables worth Rs 300,000 including two motorcycles, cash Rs 200,000 and weapons from his possession by tracing 12 cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, the police sources added.

