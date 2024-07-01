Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 12:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested seven members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the City Kot Addu police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Abbsi, launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Kashi alias Rashi gang.

The police have arrested seven members of gang.

The police have also recovered looted valuables including four motorcycles, cash Rs 700,000 and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing dozens of cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

