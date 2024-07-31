Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Sadar police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched on Wednesday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sadar police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Sadar police under the supervision of Iftikhar Ali launched a special operation against criminals involved in snatching valuables from citizens at gun point.
The police team arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Haider Abbas, Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Rashid.
Police have also recovered looted valuables having worth Rs250,000, two motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing various cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
APP/kmr/thh
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago