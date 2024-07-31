Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sadar police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Sadar police under the supervision of Iftikhar Ali launched a special operation against criminals involved in snatching valuables from citizens at gun point.

The police team arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Haider Abbas, Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Rashid.

Police have also recovered looted valuables having worth Rs250,000, two motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing various cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

APP/kmr/thh