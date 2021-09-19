UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Money, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dacoit gang busted, money, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sargodha Road police have busted a gang by arresting its five active members, along with the ring leader, and recovered looted money and illicit weapons from them.

A spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Sargodha Road Police Mansoor Sadiq, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting five dacoits including Sheharyar alias Sher, son of Muhammad Nazeer of Bilal Ganj Hajvairi Town (ring leader), Muhammad Usama, son of Tariq, Ali Asghar, son of Ashraf, Gulfam Ashraf, son of Ashraf and Sakhawat Ali, son of Bashir Ahmad of Ghaziabad.

The police recovered looted money of Rs 500,000, pistols, mobile phones and other items from them and sent them behind the bars after registering a case.

The accused were wanted to Sargodha Road police in a dacoity case as the dacoits looted Rs 17000 from a factory worker Mubasshar Ali, son of Maqbool, in Ashraf Abad and injured him when he raised an alarm.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Road Ghaziabad Sargodha Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

36 minutes ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

2 hours ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.