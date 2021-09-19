Dacoit gang busted, money, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sargodha Road police have busted a gang by arresting its five active members, along with the ring leader, and recovered looted money and illicit weapons from them.

A spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Sargodha Road Police Mansoor Sadiq, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting five dacoits including Sheharyar alias Sher, son of Muhammad Nazeer of Bilal Ganj Hajvairi Town (ring leader), Muhammad Usama, son of Tariq, Ali Asghar, son of Ashraf, Gulfam Ashraf, son of Ashraf and Sakhawat Ali, son of Bashir Ahmad of Ghaziabad.

The police recovered looted money of Rs 500,000, pistols, mobile phones and other items from them and sent them behind the bars after registering a case.

The accused were wanted to Sargodha Road police in a dacoity case as the dacoits looted Rs 17000 from a factory worker Mubasshar Ali, son of Maqbool, in Ashraf Abad and injured him when he raised an alarm.