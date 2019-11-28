Dacoit Gang Busted Out, 9 Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:36 PM
Mansoorabad police arrested eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered 9 looted motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:Mansoorabad police arrested eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered 9 looted motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.
Police said that on Thursday that the team conducted raids in various parts of his jurisdiction and succeeded in arresting 8-member Aasi gang including ring leader Asif alias Aasi,Abbas,Faisal,Nasir,Asif,Lateef,Adnan and Rukhsana Bibi.
The team recovered nine motorcycles, cash amounting to Rs 1.3 million, 4-tola gold, 8 pistols and other items from the possession.
The accuseds were wanted to the police of Khurarianwala, Sargodha, Chak Jhumra, Millat Town and Raza Abad police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
Four members of Aasi gang including Nasir Ali, Arshad, Ameer Ali and Shehroz were still at large and a special police team has been constituted to trace out their whereabouts and arrest them on priority.