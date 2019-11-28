UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted Out, 9 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Dacoit gang busted out, 9 motorcycles recovered

Mansoorabad police arrested eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered 9 looted motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:Mansoorabad police arrested eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered 9 looted motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

Police said that on Thursday that the team conducted raids in various parts of his jurisdiction and succeeded in arresting 8-member Aasi gang including ring leader Asif alias Aasi,Abbas,Faisal,Nasir,Asif,Lateef,Adnan and Rukhsana Bibi.

The team recovered nine motorcycles, cash amounting to Rs 1.3 million, 4-tola gold, 8 pistols and other items from the possession.

The accuseds were wanted to the police of Khurarianwala, Sargodha, Chak Jhumra, Millat Town and Raza Abad police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Four members of Aasi gang including Nasir Ali, Arshad, Ameer Ali and Shehroz were still at large and a special police team has been constituted to trace out their whereabouts and arrest them on priority.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Sargodha Nasir Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

8 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

10 minutes ago

101 mauzas computerized in Multan zone for E-abaya ..

9 minutes ago

PM asks CCP to workout rules on stability in commo ..

4 minutes ago

Eight arrested for gambling in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Military to Create 'Crisis Cells' to Maintai ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.