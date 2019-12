(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Millat Town police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including the ring leader.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said on Monday that SHO Millat Town police station conducted a raid and arrested accused Kashif alias Kashi (ring leader) and his two accomplices.

The police recovered illicit weapons. Further investigation was under way.