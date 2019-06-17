Dacoit gang busted, Rs 2.5 mln recovered in Multan

Police busted a dacoits gang and recovered looted valuables, cash amounting Rs. 2.5 million and weapons from their possession here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :

According to police, the team led by SP City Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah conducted raids at various areas and arrested the notorious Khani gang four members including the ring leader Asif alias Khani, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Ansar and Nazir, while another member Ismail managed to escape from the scene.

The team recovered cash amounting Rs 2.

5 millions, one motorcycle, two pistols and rounds from their possession.

Police said that the criminals looted cash Rs 1.1 million from a family a few days back near Sheedan Hotel in premises of Kotwali police station. The gang also deprived of trader of Khanewal Saqib of Rs 3.7 millions in premises of Dolat Gate police station and also shot him injured when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

The sources added that the criminals confessed more than 14 cases and more recoveries were expected from them.