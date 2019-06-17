UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted, Rs 2.5 Mln Recovered In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

Dacoit gang busted, Rs 2.5 mln recovered in Multan

Police busted a dacoits gang and recovered looted valuables, cash amounting Rs. 2.5 million and weapons from their possession here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Police busted a dacoits gang and recovered looted valuables, cash amounting Rs. 2.5 million and weapons from their possession here on Monday.

According to police, the team led by SP City Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah conducted raids at various areas and arrested the notorious Khani gang four members including the ring leader Asif alias Khani, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Ansar and Nazir, while another member Ismail managed to escape from the scene.

The team recovered cash amounting Rs 2.

5 millions, one motorcycle, two pistols and rounds from their possession.

Police said that the criminals looted cash Rs 1.1 million from a family a few days back near Sheedan Hotel in premises of Kotwali police station. The gang also deprived of trader of Khanewal Saqib of Rs 3.7 millions in premises of Dolat Gate police station and also shot him injured when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

The sources added that the criminals confessed more than 14 cases and more recoveries were expected from them.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Hotel Khanewal Criminals Family From Million

Recent Stories

Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn seeks Trump help

2 seconds ago

Djokovic tops ATP rankings from Nadal, Federer

4 seconds ago

Russia Sees Hong Kong Protests as China's Domestic ..

5 seconds ago

Wearable devices to help people with mobility issu ..

6 minutes ago

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) -based weekly infl ..

6 minutes ago

First DDAC meeting discusses Peshawar uplift proje ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.