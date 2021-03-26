UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted, Rs 3.2 Mln Looted Money Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Dacoit gang busted, Rs 3.2 mln looted money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and managed to recover over Rs 3.2 million amount looted from Rajgan Money Exchange in 2020.

According to a police spokesman, the dacoit gang had looted money from Rajgan Money Exchange in Kalar Syedan area and managed to escape from the scene.

Police after hectic efforts managed to trace the dacoit gang members and arrested all six members of 'Shohaba' gang namely Shoaibuddin alias Shohaba, ring leader, Waqas alias wiki, Yahya Ali, Muhammad Ishaq, Junaid Iqbal and Muhammad Yousaf.

Police recovered the looted amount and weapons from their possession.

Four members of the gang were sent to judicial lockup earlier.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team and directed to continue raids against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Rawalpindi Money 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Senate Opposition Leader Poll: Gillani submits app ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

40 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

32 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

32 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

32 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.