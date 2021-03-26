Dacoit gang busted, Rs 3.2 mln looted money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and managed to recover over Rs 3.2 million amount looted from Rajgan Money Exchange in 2020.

According to a police spokesman, the dacoit gang had looted money from Rajgan Money Exchange in Kalar Syedan area and managed to escape from the scene.

Police after hectic efforts managed to trace the dacoit gang members and arrested all six members of 'Shohaba' gang namely Shoaibuddin alias Shohaba, ring leader, Waqas alias wiki, Yahya Ali, Muhammad Ishaq, Junaid Iqbal and Muhammad Yousaf.

Police recovered the looted amount and weapons from their possession.

Four members of the gang were sent to judicial lockup earlier.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team and directed to continue raids against lawbreakers.