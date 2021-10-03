UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Rs 80,000 Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Dacoit gang busted, Rs 80,000 recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 80,000, three pistols and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmani Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net three dacoits namely Noshad Khan (ring leader) Fawad Khan and Muhammad Khan who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

The arrested accused were sent to Jail for identification parade and after identification parade they confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated performance of Gunjmandi police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Jail Rawalpindi Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer ..

Pakistan participation in Expo 2020 renews closer connection, effective interact ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil, UAE to work together on UNSC for global pe ..

Brazil, UAE to work together on UNSC for global peace, security: Brazilian VP

2 hours ago
 Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

4 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

4 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.