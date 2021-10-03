Dacoit gang busted, Rs 80,000 recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 80,000, three pistols and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmani Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net three dacoits namely Noshad Khan (ring leader) Fawad Khan and Muhammad Khan who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

The arrested accused were sent to Jail for identification parade and after identification parade they confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated performance of Gunjmandi police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.