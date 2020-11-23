Dacoit gang busted; six arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police on Monday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang identified as Shuhaba Dacoit Gang allegedly involved in money charger dacoity carried out two weeks back in Kalar Syedan area and arrested its six members.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police team managed to net the dacoit members after hectic efforts and recovered a vehicle, two motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

He informed that Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed was tasked to arrest the dacoits involved in money charger dacoity and injuring a security guard and two others.

A police team comprising SDPO Kahuta and SHO Kalar Syedan under the supervision of the SP traced the dacoits and netted them besides recovery of the vehicles used for the dacoity, two motorcycles, a Kalashnikov and five pistols.

The dacoit gang members confessed to have committed crimes in different areas of the district.

He said that the police have prepared a plan to nab other members of this gang.