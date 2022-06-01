Dacoit gang busted, six arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its six members

A spokesman said on Wednesday that a police team, led by Station House Officer Sahiwal Fiyaz Ahmad, conducted raids in various localities and arrested gangsters Rizwan (ring leader), Amman, Safeer, Shujat, Aoun and Raheel.

Police also recovered looted items worth Rs 350,000 and two pistols of 30-bore from them.

The arrested accused were wanted by police in seven cases of robbery, police said.