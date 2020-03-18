Dacoit gang busted; six arrested in Rawalpindi

Saddar Wah police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its six members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments and weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Saddar Wah police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its six members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer Saddar Wah Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net six criminals who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crime cases in Taxila, Wah and various areas of Attock district.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered cash, gold ornaments and six pistols from their possession.